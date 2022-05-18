AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, a new poll from Change Research asked more than 1,000 Texas voters to weigh in on school voucher programs.

The poll shows voters are split on having a school voucher program in Texas: 46% said they supported the idea, 43% opposed it and 11% said they were not sure.

However, when it comes to funding, 82% responded they are concerned the voucher program would take away from public school funding, which 57% then stated concern this could lead to higher property taxes.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his pledge to support school choice, adding it to his list of “parental rights” he’s been campaigning on.

“Empowering parents means giving them the choice to send their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student,” Abbott said from a press event in San Antonio.

Abbott has promised the voucher program, while still “fully funding” public schools in the state. Some point out that doesn’t add up.

“It comes down to the simple equation that you cannot do a school voucher program without taking money from public education,” political expert Scott Braddock with Quorum Report said Wednesday.

Braddock pointed to previous attempts in Texas to get voucher programs across the finish line, with opposition coming from both Democrats and rural Republicans.

“In rural communities, it might sound cliché, but it’s Friday Night Lights, it’s the best thing in the community is the the local ISD. It’s real clear from the governor’s comments that he understands that the opposition is going to come from those rural Republicans,” Braddock explained, pointing to comments Abbott has made on the radio over the last week.

“He was on the radio last week in Lubbock, in Wichita Falls, in Amarillo, making the case that hey, for those of you in rural Texas, your schools won’t change at all. And I had some readers at Quorum Report say that sounded a little bit like what President Obama said when he was passing the ACA, the Affordable Care Act that if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,” Braddock continued.

Braddock said others have tried getting voucher programs across the finish line, including Gov. Perry and Gov. Bush, but said Abbott likely has a better chance of getting it signed into law.

“Whenever he’s asked for something on his desk, going back to 2015, when he became governor, he got it, even some things that had been pushed for by previous governors that they didn’t get, like sanctuary cities. If the governor made something, an emergency item, or he really put his complete support behind something, he got it on his desk,” Braddock explained, pointing to one exception in 2017 — the controversial bathroom bill.

