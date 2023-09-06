AUSTIN (KXAN) — The food service industry in Texas is now operating under a series of new and amended laws.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, many of them are streamlining regulations and reducing costs for restaurants and their employees.

“These laws will benefit the 55,000 foodservice establishments that employ more than 1.4 million Texans, plus the communities they serve,” the TRA said in a press release.

The association said major themes of the new laws include:

Fewer permit fees

Clearer health codes

Property tax relief

Workforce development

Decline in dine-in customers

This comes as the TRA said restaurants have seen a decline in dine-in customers because of the extreme heat.

“According to OpenTable, Texas’ seated diner traffic has decreased 3-5% compared to Summer 2022,” the TRA said.

Simultaneously, the association said there’s been an increase in food and labor costs.

“For these reasons, regulatory relief, cost savings and new tools to enhance the customer experience come at a great time for Texas restaurants,” the TRA said.

