Pablo Vegas was chosen as the new president and CEO of ERCOT. He’ll start Oct. 1, 2022. (Public Utility Commission of Texas Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans will get their first chance Thursday afternoon to hear publicly from the new leader of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organization that manages the state’s power grid.

Pablo Vegas began serving as ERCOT’s new president and CEO on Oct. 1. The organization’s board of directors announced in August they chose him for that position after an “exhaustive nationwide search.” He previously led a utility company that served a six-state area and worked before that in Texas and with ERCOT as president and chief operating officer for AEP Texas in 2008.

Vegas will address reporters at a news conference Thursday alongside Peter Lake, the chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. That’s supposed to begin at 1 p.m. A news release stated, “Chairman Lake and Vegas will update Texans on Vegas’ new role as leader of ERCOT and continuing grid reliability reforms.”

Before ERCOT hired Vegas, Brad Jones occupied that leadership role on an interim basis since April 2021. Jones took over after Bill Magness, the previous president and CEO, was issued a termination notice in March 2021 following the widespread criticism ERCOT received in the wake of the deadly February 2021 winter storm. Millions were left in the dark and cold for days after power generators failed from the prolonged subfreezing temperatures.

Several ERCOT members also resigned following the storm, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills into law to reform ERCOT in June 2021. The bills, among other things, required electricity providers operating on the ERCOT grid to weatherize their equipment.