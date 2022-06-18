AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new program to help law enforcement interact “more appropriately and successfully” with people who may have communication challenges.

The program, called Texas Driving With Disability, gives Texans an option to note communication impairments on their driver’s license and vehicle registration. Law enforcement personnel can also receive training to learn how to better interact with people who have communication challenges.

TWD is a program among the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

“This simple addition to a driver’s license or vehicle registration removes a potential barrier and can give officers the knowledge they need to help make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe,” said DPS Director Steve McCraw in a release.

Abbott said in the release that this is the program is the first of its kind. He signed the Samuel Allen Law in 2019, which allows people with a communication impediment to add a special notification on their driver’s license.