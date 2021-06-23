New drive-in movie theater opens at Circuit of the Americas this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas is the place for racing, and it will also be the place to race for a drive-in movie.

MoonStruck Drive-In announced Tuesday it will open its second location near the famous Formula One track at COTA. The theater company already has a location in Houston.

Fitting for a theater at a race track, the first movie shown Friday night, June 25, will be “Fast & Furious 9.” It will be in COTA parking lot J, with prices per car load at $30. Gates open at 7 p.m. and films begin around 9 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

The theater says it is pet-friendly. The schedule and movie showings will be updated on its website.