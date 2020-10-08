New documents reveal targets of AG’s investigation as Paxton fights off allegations of bribery, abuse of office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released new documents related to the handling of a complaint that has his top attorneys accusing him of bribery and misconduct.

One of those documents is a June 10 referral from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office asking the AG to investigate allegations of misconduct by employees of the State Securities Board, FBI, DPS, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and a federal magistrate.

The investigation is linked to Nate Paul, an Austin real estate mogul whose home and office were raided by federal authorities last August. Paul is also a Paxton donor.

Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing, hired outside counsel for the investigation. A contract released by the AG’s office shows Paxton paid Houston prosecutor Brandon Cammack $300 an hour to investigate the allegations.

“Because employees from my office impeded the investigation, and because I knew Nate Paul, I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination,” Paxton wrote in a statement issued earlier this week.

The documents do not reveal the nature of the concerns held by Paxton’s top aides who are accusing him of misconduct.

According to reports in the Houston Chronicle and Austin American-Statesman, Paxton’s aides felt compelled to report his actions after they discovered Cammack had issued subpoenas targeting “adversaries” of Paul.

Cammack declined to comment when reached by KXAN over the phone.

Paxton maintains the complaint filed against him was done to impede the ongoing investigation.