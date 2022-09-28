NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department identified and detained a suspect in connection with the Sept. 8 lockdown at New Braunfels High School.

A report said investigators identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male student at the high school. The student was charged with making a false alarm or report. According to NBPD, the charge is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to up to 2 years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to NBPD, the lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a firearm. Officials said the information later proved not to be credible.

“The nature of that tip led to a full-scale response from the New Braunfels Police and Fire Department, as well as other surrounding agencies, with over 100 officers from various agencies on scene and numerous resources expended,” NBPD said. “After a thorough search of the New Braunfels High School campus, it was determined that the tip was not credible and that the information that had been given was false.”

NBPD said the 15-year-old would remain unidentified because he is a juvenile. The suspect was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.