Need to renew your driver’s license? Saturday appointments will be available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many driver license offices across Texas will offer Saturday appointments for customers needing to renew or replace their Texas DL or ID cards, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Monday.

Texas DPS said the department is still working through a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — nearly 700,000 people statewide had their DLs/IDs expire while the DL offices were closed due to the pandemic.

The Saturday appointment availability is expected to last throughout the end of the year at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Appointments will begin Saturday, Oct. 3, and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An extension for expired licenses remains in effect. If your Texas ID, DL, commercial driver license (CDL) or election identification certificate expired on or after March 13, 2020, it’s covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days until the declaration has been lifted.

All services are by appointment only. Texans can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled appointment.

A limited number of same day appointments will also be available at each DL office. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can then leave the DL office until their designated appointment time.

Here’s how to schedule an appointment.