AUSTIN (KXAN) — With severe weather season here, the Texas Comptroller’s office has issued a sales tax holiday for some emergency items starting Saturday.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said shoppers statewide could save up to $1.5 million in sales tax when stocking up on items that will come in handy during power outages and other events caused by severe weather.

The tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and runs through midnight Monday.

“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy. The items available tax-free over the weekend are:

Under $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt) Can openers – nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products – reusable and artificial Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios – portable, self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Under $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Under $3,000 Portable generators



The items are also available tax-free online, but delivery and shipping charges factor into the final price. Hegar said, for example, if you buy a $299 emergency ladder that carries a $10 delivery charge, making the final price $309, it’s still subject to tax.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is expecting some storms to move into the area Sunday into Monday, and there’s potential for a few storms to become strong and potentially severe.