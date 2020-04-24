Need help paying rent or utilities? Texas has funding available for you

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you experiencing housing challenges because of COVID-19?

Texas is making $11.3 million available for rental assistance for those who are. It’s money that can be used to pay up to 100% of the cost of rent, security deposit payments and utility bills.

To search for help, visit the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs website and click on “Help for Texans.”

The site also includes other resources, like foreclosure mitigation information, and details on fair housing and how to file complaints related to it.

The funding is known as HOME Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA).