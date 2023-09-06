AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver’s license offices were closed Wednesday after issues with their updated system continued.

Driver’s license offices across the state closed Friday through Labor Day weekend for a system update and were expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

The outage is impacting all driver license services provided by Texas DPS, including renewing or replacing licenses or identification cards, obtaining a driver record and verifying one’s eligibility both online and at offices statewide.

“The department is working to identify the issue, which is related to the driver’s license system update that took place over the weekend, and get it fixed as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said a spokesperson with the department on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a number of people who had stopped by voiced their frustration over the issues.

“We are in from California and we just moved in three months ago and we are still trying to get a license,” said Joe Wright

Wright says he needs to get a license to get a job as a bus driver, but can’t until he gets his license.

KXAN checked the available appointments online and found that the earliest opening was in November for a driver’s license appointment, with Pflugerville and Georgetown offices having December openings.

“I think they could fix the system a lot better, but somebody needs to step up and do the job,” said Wright.

DPS says they have been contacting impacted customers in order to give them priority in rescheduling a new appointment.