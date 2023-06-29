Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a Texas grand jury determined rapper Travis Scott was not criminally responsible for the Nov. 5, 2021, Astroworld festival crowd crush that left 10 people dead and thousands more injured, NBC News reports.

The Harris County grand jury weighed criminal charges against Scott and others related to fans’ deaths, said District Attorney Kim Ogg, according to NBC.

Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, said the rapper and his action have been inaccurately portrayed, adding Scott stopped the show three times and was unaware of the events as they unfolded.

“Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy,” Schaffer said in a statement after the decision to NBC. “This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.”

KXAN previously reported in November 2021 how friends Chase Maye and Josiah Orr traveled all the way to Texas from Pennsylvania to enjoy the Astroworld music festival after the pandemic stole their opportunity to see Scott in 2020. They could have never predicted what would happen on night one.

“It was pure chaos,” Maye said. “I’ve been to a bunch of concerts. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

According to NBC, 10 people were killed in the tragedy at NRG Park, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the victims, when a crowd of about 50,000 attendees began pushing toward the stage. The other victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said they all died from compression asphyxia.

Nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment after the deadly crowd surge, according to NBC.