Navy midshipman from Texas dies during physical

ANNAPOLIS, MD – MAY 23: A U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen arrives for graduation ceremonies, May 23, 2014 in Annapolis, Maryland. U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is scheduled to deliver the commencement address to the 1068 commissioned graduates. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(AP) — A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review. Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.