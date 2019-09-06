National lawmakers in El Paso to talk about immigration and domestic terrorism

EL PASO Texas, (KTSM) – National lawmakers are in El Paso to talk about how policy and rhetoric impacts the Borderland.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship will hold a field hearing Friday morning in El Paso, the hometown of meeting chair U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

The main topics being discussed are immigration and domestic terrorism. However, El Paso Republicans are upset, saying only Democrats were invited to attend and the meeting is only an attack on President Donald Trump.

However, Escobar told KXAN sister station KTSM exclusively that Republicans were invited to the meeting and even RSVPed but backed out last minute.

“At the last minute my Republican colleagues, unfortunately, dropped out, they decided not to come,” Escobar said. “We are not going to stop an important discussion just because there are folks who don’t want us to have that discussion, so we are moving ahead.”

The Judiciary Committee hearing is focusing on the relationship between anti-immigrant rhetoric and domestic terrorism one month after the deadly Walmart shooting where authorities say the suspected gunman specifically targeted Mexicans.

Escobar has said she blames the president’s comments about the border for contributing to the attack.

Escobar has also been critical of recent announcements the Pentagon would be diverting $3.6 billion from military projects for the president’s border wall, including at military installations in the El Paso area.

“I’m glad they have oversight — that’s a good thing. What I’m bothered with is they’re focusing on the rhetoric of the President and not one, for example, Veronica’s rhetoric,” said Adolpho Telles, the El Paso GOP Chair.