National Doughnut Day is coming Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first Friday in June is National Doughnut Day. This year, June 7 is the day to celebrate everyone's favorite breakfast treat at your local doughnut shop.

National Doughnut Day has been around for over 80 years and is actually based in some American history.

According to a video on the DonutDayUSA website, World War I and World War II soldiers ate doughnuts provided by the Salvation Army while overseas.

When soldiers returned home from battle, the doughnut became part of American culture. In 1938, National Doughnut Day was introduced to the American people.

If you're wondering, there's a logical connection between doughnuts and police officers that began several years later. Officers working overnight didn't have the vast amount of food options that are currently available, so doughnut shops became an easy place to stop late at night or early in the morning. TIME published an article with a more comprehensive breakdown on the relationship between police officers and the delicious fried dough.

National Doughnut Day in Austin

These doughnut companies are promoting a special offer for the Friday, June 7 celebration: