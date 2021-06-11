National Butterfly Center says a border wall would disrupt ecosystems

MISSION, Texas (KXAN) — The National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley has a renewed sense of determination for preventing the construction of the border wall.

This comes after recent comments Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made at a border security summit in Del Rio this week.

The center submitted its testimony to Congress explaining how construction of the border wall affects its ecosystem in a negative way.

The nature preserve serves as an outdoor conservatory and has taken a strong stand against Abbott’s recent revelation that he would build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with state funds.

On Friday, Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center Marianna Wright joined KXAN’s Britt Moreno via Zoom to discuss what is in that testimony.

Wright said, “the wall has been incredibly destructive not only to private and public enterprise along the river, but to ecotourism,” as well.

She goes on to explain how the center has taken a big hit, and it is not able to provide services, plan or access funding given the “border wall cloud that we have been living under for the past four years.”

Wright said much of the governor’s comments were “for show.” She goes on to say, “I don’t think it was substantive, and I think he will have a lot of trouble building the border wall in Texas, because much of the area is private property and federal land.”

KXAN has heard from ranchers who said migrants crossing the border illegally have hurt crops and livestock. When asked about this, Wright said, “the idea of a migrant running across a field and hurting a cow is laughable.”