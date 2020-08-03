Names, addresses may have been accessed in data breach involving UT-Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas-Austin was involved in a data security breach during a recent ransomware attack on an engagement and fundraising software provider, the university announced on Monday.

UT says Blackbaud confirmed that data from the university, like names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and birthdays, may have been accessed as part of the breach. However, the university says no credit card information, bank information, or Social Security numbers were accessed by the cybercriminal or compromised.

Blackbaud is a software used by more than 45,000 universities, health care organizations, nonprofits, foundations and other organizations worldwide, the university reports. UT-Austin’s development office uses services provided by Blackbaud to support fundraising efforts.

Blackbaud told the university it discovered and stopped the ransomware attack in May, and reports to have received confirmation that the stolen data was destroyed and not used by the cybercriminal.

Based on its investigation, Blackbaud believes the data didn’t go beyond the cybercriminal, nor was it misused or disseminated publicly. Blackbaud has also hired a third-party team of experts to continue monitoring for any such activity, according to the UT-Austin release.

UT-Austin will post any further updates regarding the incident at giving.utexas.edu/blackbaud-data-security-incident.