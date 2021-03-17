‘My baby didn’t deserve to be shot’ Mother of baby shot in head by Houston police speaks out

HOUSTON (NBC) – The mother of a 1-year-old boy hit by gunfire from a Houston police officer who was shooting at a robber earlier this month spoke about the incident for the first time Tuesday.

The shooting happened March 3 at a Houston gas station.

According to police, the robber jumped out of a vehicle and into another vehicle where a woman was pumping gas. Police said they spotted a weapon as they moved in on the man and a 15-year veteran of the Houston Police Department opened fire, killing him.

Police said that 1-year-old Legend Smalls, who was in the back seat of the vehicle at the gas pump, was hit by gunfire.

Daisha Smalls, the mother of Legend, said she had just finished pumping gas and had gotten back into her vehicle when a man ran up and tried to force her out. She said she was screaming at the man that her baby was in the car and that she wouldn’t get out.

She said the bullet has been removed from his brain, but bullet fragments remain. Legend Smalls is still in the ICU and is struggling to breathe and move on his own.

“My baby didn’t deserve to be shot, especially by the police,” Daisha said.

Attorneys representing Daisha, including well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, accused the police of breaking their own policies by opening fire before properly identifying their target. They also allege a discrepancy in the officer’s account. Crump said Legend was hit in the head by a bullet and not grazed as police have described. The attorney’s also said the police department’s claim that Smalls was outside her car at the time of the shooting was false. Crump said Smalls was sitting inside the car when the officer opened fire and put her and her son’s life in danger.

A lawsuit against HPD is forthcoming, according to the attorneys. Crump is also calling for HPD to release the full surveillance video from the gas station and any body camera video.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement in regards to the shooting: