TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Taylor is inviting the public to a dedication ceremony for a mural honoring Olympic silver medalist and Taylor native Fred Kerley, according to a city news release.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at 1601 N. Main St., the release said.

The mural features a rendition of Kerley running his World-title-winning 100-meter run in Eugene, Oregon, during the World Athletic Championship in July 2022, the release said.

Kerley produced his best on the big occasion, running a new personal record of 9.84 seconds in the final to finish just behind gold medal winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

Kerley earned a silver medal in the 100-meter during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and is currently in training for the 2024 Olympics, the release said.

According to the city, staff were approached in 2022 by a group interested in honoring Kerley.

Taylor artist Adam Davenport created the mural, which was approved by Kerley and his team, the release said.

Additional works by Davenport include the Bill Pickett statue on the corner of Second and Main, a bronze mallard duck statue at the Duck Pond at Taylor High School and the buffalo mural depicted on the side of the building at the 74 Man Store in downtown Taylor, the release said.