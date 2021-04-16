LIVE: ‘Multiple victims’ related to 2nd San Antonio police shooting in 2 days

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Multiple people have been hurt in an incident that led to a police shooting in San Antonio, the second in as many days.

There are few details about what happened, but NBC-affiliate WOAI reports police were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an area off Pinn Road near Westfield.

Police shot and killed a man who they say opened fire at the San Antonio airport Thursday, causing a precautionary lockdown there. They believe he was the same person who fired shots off Highway 281 and Loop 1604 earlier that day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.