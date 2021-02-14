Multiple big rigs in Tyler overturn in highway crashes amid icy conditions across Texas

Texas

TYLER, Texas (KXAN) — Troopers in Tyler, Texas, are currently responding to multiple crashes, where at least seven big rigs have overturned on Interstate Highway 20.

According to Texas DPS, the crashes involved several truck tractors towing semi-trailers, which are currently blocking both east and westbound traffic.

It’s not yet known confirmed that the crashes were caused by ice on the roads, but Texas DPS is reminding drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving — and to avoid driving if possible.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

