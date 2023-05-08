AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin area remains one of the fastest growing regions in the state, but more people are moving to Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, at least according to one moving company.

Penske, the truck rental company, released its ‘Top 10 Moving Destinations’ rankings for 2022. The company has released a top 10 list for the past 13 years by looking at which cities receive the most inbound one-way truck rentals.

Houston topped the list for the second year in a row, ahead of Las Vegas which remains in second place.

Dallas and San Antonio both ranked in the top 10, in the seventh and ninth spots respectively. Austin ranks tenth.

The U.S. Census Bureau has not yet released city population estimates for 2022, but county estimates were revealed in late March. They showed Harris County, home to Houston, added more residents in 2022 than any other county in Texas, with more than 45,000.

Bexar County, home to San Antonio, added more than 28,000, while Austin’s Travis County saw a population increase last year of almost 18,000.

Kaufman County, southeast of Dallas, grew faster than any other county in the state, with a population change of just under 9%. The county was the second-fastest growing in the entire country, behind only Whitman County, Washington, which grew by 10.1%.