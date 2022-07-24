HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics.

The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.”

Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas power grid and how it failed in 2021, leaving families without water and electricity in freezing conditions.

The group of Democrats, Independents and Moderate Republicans is working together for change in the state by bringing attention to issues they are passionate about including, removing history from Texas schools, making it legal to buy a gun without a permit and openly carry it and banning Black and LGBTQ authors from Texas schools.

Mothers Against Greg Abbott also acknowledged its distaste to Texas politicians putting a $10,000 bounty on anyone that helped a woman get an abortion and how many of their loved ones died when Texas politicians fought mask mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These women say they want change for Texas “before history repeats itself.”

ValleyCentral reached out to the Texans for Greg Abbott campaign for a reaction and is awaiting a response.