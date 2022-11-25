DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you may think of a turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable.

There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, but which one emerged as the superior one?

A report from Crestline surveyed 2,100 Americans on their favorite and least favorite holiday foods for 2022.

It may be no surprise, but it seems Texans love their mashed potatoes. So does the rest of the country, it turns out, as this side took the top spot nationwide.

What came at the bottom? The least popular holiday food in Texas is an iconic thanksgiving dish: pumpkin pie.

Not every survey has found these same results. Zippia’s reports from 2020 and 2021 had two different answers from Crestline. According to their reports, the 2021 favorite Thanksgiving side for Texas was creamed corn with the 2020 pick being green bean casserole.