More than a million Texans could qualify for free health insurance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1.1 million uninsured Texans could qualify for free health insurance without premiums, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The “No Premium Bronze Plan” in the Affordable Care Act marketplace offers some primary care, no-cost preventive services and financial protection against high health costs without a monthly premium after tax credits.

The plan does come with a high-deductible which is estimated to be $6,500 for 2020. However, the healthcare will likely protect a person from owing anything more than that total for the year.

Potential customers need to sign up before Dec. 15. You can check to see if you qualify at healthcare.gov.

KFF estimates 28% of the 16.7 million uninsured Americans are potential customers through the ACA.

According to the analysis, Iowa has the largest share of potential customers for the bronze plan at 59% followed by Alaska (45%), Wyoming (44%), Idaho (41%), South Dakota (41%), North Carolina (40%), Oklahoma (40%) and South Carolina (40%).