AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, or DFPS, recently released statistics on its 2022 investigations into reports of elder abuse or neglect.

Nearly 120,000 Texans filed a report of elder abuse last year, according to DFPS. Of those, 85,000 were investigated by DFPS Adult Protective Services staff, and 50,958 were validated.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and Adult Protective Services staff throughout the state are urging community members to continue to play a part in protecting seniors.

APS investigators validated allegations of abuse or neglect in 4,468 cases in Central Texas alone in 2022, according to a release from DFPS. More than 3,500 of those cases involved individuals over the age of 65.

Here’s a breakdown of confirmed cases in Central Texas counties:

1,364 in Travis County

473 in Williamson County

393 in McLennan County

222 in Brazos County

175 in Hays County

601 in Bell County

155 in Bastrop County

“Elder Abuse Awareness is vital to shed light on the elderly and disabled population in our community who may be experiencing abuse, neglect, and exploitation. We want to ensure that they are receiving the protection and services that they are entitled to in order to maintain their independence,” said Adult Protective Services Austin/El Paso Regional Director Diana Perez. “They are the key to our past and hold a wealth of knowledge and experience that we all could benefit from.”

DFPS’s definitions of abuse, exploitation and neglect are below:

Abuse: “The negligent or willful infliction of injury, unreasonable confinement, intimidation, or cruel punishment with resulting physical or emotional harm or pain by a caretaker, family member, or other individual who has an ongoing relationship with the person.” Abuse includes sexual assault, verbal, psychological and physical abuse. Obvious symptoms are scratches, cuts, bruises, burns and broken bones.

APS validated 225 cases of emotional, verbal, physical or sexual abuse in Central Texas in 2022.

Exploitation: “The illegal or improper act or process of a caretaker, family member, or other individual who has an ongoing relationship with the elderly or disabled person, using the resources of an elderly or disabled person for monetary or personal benefit, profit, or gain without the informed consent of the elderly or disabled person.” This includes taking Social Security or SSI (Supplemental Security Income) checks, abusing a joint checking account and taking property or other resources.

APS validated 74 allegations of exploitation in Central Texas in 2022.

Neglect: “The failure to provide for one’s self the goods or services, including medical services, which are necessary to avoid physical or emotional harm or pain or the failure of a caretaker to provide such goods or services.” Neglect may result in starvation, dehydration, over- or under-medication, unsanitary living conditions, or lack of heat, running water, electricity, medical care or personal hygiene.

APS validated 5,058 cases of neglect in Central Texas in 2022.

Anyone who recognizes any of the signs of abuse or neglect can file a report by calling the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1 (800) 252-5400 or by visiting TxAbuseHotline.org.

You can learn more about elder abuse prevention online.