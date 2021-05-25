More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine washed up over a week in Matagorda County, sheriff’s office says

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than 50 kilograms (roughly 110 pounds) of suspected cocaine have washed up on beaches in Matagorda County in the past week, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Lt. Philip Hester wrote the post and said that all the packages have been secured into evidence lockers. He also cautioned people against picking up any package along the beach that looked suspicious, saying potential drugs from the packages could leak and be harmful.

He also said if someone picks up a package that has drugs in it, and the police find the person in possession of the package, they could be criminally charged.