More Texans than ever will hit the road for 4th of July weekend, AAA Texas says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to AAA Texas, an estimated 3.7 million Texans are expected to travel over the Independence Day weekend, the most in history for the state.

The agency says this year’s travel numbers will eclipse those from pre-pandemic levels with 3.3 million of the travelers moving about the Lone State State by car. That’s a 41% jump from last year and a 10% increase when compared to 2019.

Airport travel estimates compared to 2019 could be down by 3%, with around 338,000 people flying to their destinations.

Across the country, 43.6 million people are expected to drive somewhere for the Fourth of July, 5% more than those who did the same in 2019, and 3.5 million are expected to fly. Air travel numbers are down 10% when compared to 2019.

The number of people driving is in spite of the highest gas prices the country has seen in seven years.

AAA Texas recommends those who are traveling to and from Houston to avoid Interstate 10 West from Bernardo Road to Pin Oak Road. INRIX, a firm that monitors travel within cities and predicts potential traffic jams, says traffic on that stretch from 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 could have 50% more traffic than a typical Saturday.

INRIX also suggests if you start your trip July 1, do so after 7 p.m. On July 2, start your travel before noon, and on July 3, hit the road after 2 p.m.