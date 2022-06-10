(KXAN) — A total of 45 monkeypox cases have been identified in the United States, which more than doubled last week’s case numbers. Among these was the first monkeypox case reported in Texas.

The Department of State Health Services confirmed Tuesday the infection was found in a Dallas County resident who recently traveled internationally.

However, officials said the Texas case did not present a threat to the general public since airborne transmission of monkeypox has not been reported.

“Everyone reports a type of close contact that could be associated with direct skin-on-skin contact,” Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, said.

Monkeypox can spread through bodily fluids or the sores of someone who is infected with the disease. The disease can also spread through respiratory secretion with prolonged, face-to-face contact. It is unknown if monkeypox could spread through sexual fluids, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can present themselves as flu-like or through a rash on different sites of the body.

With the increased spread of the disease, the CDC said Friday it was working to make testing and vaccination administration more convenient. There was a 45% increase in week-on-week testing, according to Dr. Raj Panjabi of the White House preparedness office.

“We have the tools to protect people from this disease,” Panjabi said.

The CDC asked people to see their health provider if they present monkeypox symptoms to get tested or treated.