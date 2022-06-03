AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of monkeypox cases reported in the United States has more than doubled over the last week to 20. None of those cases are in Texas.

“No deaths have been reported in this outbreak,” said Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, a CDC official. She noted the lesions produced by the illness are very painful and generally occur first in the genital area. “That being said we don’t want to minimize this condition.”

Cases have been reported in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington so far. The people who have tested positive are all adults — most have travelled internationally and most are men who self identified as having sex with men, the CDC said.

That’s why groups working to control monkeypox are focusing their prevention and education efforts on LGBTQ+ communities, McQuiston said, though she also noted “anyone can get monkeypox.”

Vaccines that can prevent monkeypox or at least help with the severity of the symptoms are already available. There are two FDA-approved vaccines and one antiviral that treats both smallpox and monkeypox, Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, said during a media call Friday.

“We have enough vaccine on hand to manage the current outbreak,” O’Connell said.

Meanwhile, Raj Panjabi with the White House pandemic preparedness office said roughly 120 tests have been given across the nation in response to this outbreak, though there is the capability to do roughly 1,000 tests per day at labs across the country, he said.