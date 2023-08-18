Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing teen last seen Aug. 6 in Temple may be staying in Austin, according to a release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Temple Police Department and NCMEC are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Trinity Livingston, who has been missing for nearly two weeks, the release said. Officials believe Trinity may be in the north Austin St. John’s area, which is near Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 183.

Livingston is described as 5’5″, weighs 120 lbs., and has brown hair with brown eyes, the release said.

If you have any information about Livingston or her disappearance, you should contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Temple Police Department at 1-254-298-5500.