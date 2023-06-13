COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXAN) — The Copperas Cove Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen Monday evening, the agency said in a social media post.

Copperas Cove Police said Kahlan Morello was last seen Monday, June 12. She was last seen leaving with an unknown man. | Courtesy Copperas Cove Police

According to police, 15-year-old Kahlan Anne Morello was last seen in the backyard of the family’s home at approximately 7:30 p.m.. Kahlan was picked up by an unidentified white man in an unidentified vehicle, police said.

Furthermore, police said Kahlan was communicating via social media with the unidentified man, who is believed to be approximately 30 years old and is not a local resident.

Detectives CCPD are working diligently to identify the unknown man, police said.

Copperas Cove Police said Kahlan Morello was last seen Monday, June 12. She was last seen leaving with an unknown man, who is pictured above. | Courtesy Copperas Cove Police

Kahlan is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches, weights 95 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone on any information on the whereabouts of Kahlan or the identity of the man are asked to contact CCPD immediately at (254) 547-8222.