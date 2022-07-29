SPRING, Texas (CW39/KXAN) — Police are conducting an investigation after a boy reported missing in Spring, Texas, Thursday morning was found dead inside a washing machine later that day.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that 7-year-old Troy Khoeler had been found. The timestamp on the Tweet was less than two hours after the original post said Khoeler was missing.

“We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased,” Herman said in the post.

Image of Troy Khoeler released by authorities (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

At the scene, authorities said they did not know how the boy got inside the washing machine or the circumstances surrounding the cause of death.

According to early reports, the constable’s office said the boy was missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive near the Birnamwood Subdivision in Spring, Texas.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that he and his deputies were searching for the 7-year-old. Authorities reported Khoeler was missing for approximately two to three hours at the time of the original tweet.

Authorities said later Thursday that the boy was in foster care and that his foster parents had been questioned. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.