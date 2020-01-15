Minor charged with manslaughter in Houston-area high school shooting

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a minor has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a Texas high school.

The minor and another person were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the Tuesday afternoon shooting at a high school in Bellaire, a suburb southwest of Houston.

KPRC reported that emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside of the school. The Houston Independent School District later confirmed to the Houston TV station that the student had died. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the minor could not be identified because of privacy laws, and authorities haven’t released even basic non-identifying information about the alleged shooter, including the person’s age and sex.

The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday.