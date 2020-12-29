Midland childhood home of George W. Bush may become a national park

MIDLAND, Texas (KXAN) — The National Park Service is considering making the childhood home of former President George W. Bush into a park of its own.

The house is in Midland, were the Bush family — including two future presidents and future First Lady Barbara Bush — lived between 1951 and 1955.

Childhood home of George W. Bush (NPS)

Midland is located in western Texas, as part of the Permian Basin, about halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso.

According to 2019 Census data, Midland has a population of around 176,832.

While Bush was born in New Haven, Connecticut, he was raised in the Odessa/Midland area — in addition to Houston after that.

Bush, son of former Pres. George H. W. Bush, served as the 43rd U.S. President from 2001 to 2009. He’s most known for his role as Commander-in-Chief during the September 11 terrorist attacks and subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He currently lives with wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, in both Dallas and at their ranch home in Crawford, Texas — once known as “The Western White House.”

The Park Service will host a public virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26. For information and to attend, click here.