DALLAS (KXAN) — Four men were arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says they stole an estimated $278,000 worth of alcohol from a Dallas liquor distributor.

The men charged are:

Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33

Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34

Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43

Michael Angel Medrano, 22

They were booked into the Dallas County Jail and later released on bond, according to TABC.

TABC said it began its investigation in April after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. The liquor distributing company operates in 44 states including Texas.

The company told TABC a local package store had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits Southern Glazer’s had no record of selling or delivering to the store.

TABC said it found evidence the store manager illegally bought the stolen cases from a Southern Glazer’s delivery driver, along with two other Southern Glazer’s workers who were involved.

From the package store, TABC agents uncovered:

230 vodka cases

119 cognac cases

29 tequila cases

Those cases in total are valued at over $34,000, but TABC said Southern Glazer’s estimated long-term losses due to the theft could come out to over $278,000.