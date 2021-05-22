Memorable Moment: Cher makes special appearance at UT’s College of Fine Arts graduation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Cher arrives at “The Cher Show” Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Austin’s College of Fine Arts dropped the hints and even asked for guesses leading up to the big day when students celebrated their official graduation.

“Diva, pop icon, no last name,” were among the hints shared in the college’s Facebook post.

Though the class of 2021 celebrated their achievement virtually, the stardom was on display for their hard-earned moment — and it didn’t disappoint.

Cher herself had a special message for them.

“You’ve made it through one of the most challenging years the modern world has ever seen and on this graduation day, you should be so proud of yourselves for this achievement,” said the icon. “Follow your passion but also use your passion and your success to do something good in the world.”

UT Austin’s University-wide Commencement starts Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Congratulations, Class of 2021!