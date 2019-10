WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A murder suspect from Medina County lead Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Monday. The pursuit occurred in Williamson County.

The deputies attempted to stop the suspect, Nathan Gruensteiner, on State Highway 95 at State Highway 29. Gruensteiner fled and crashed in an open field in Bartlett. Deputies then arrested him.

The Texas Department of Public Safety aided the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in taking Gruensteiner into custody.