Meals on Wheels Central Texas announces new president and CEO

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Meals on Wheels Central Texas has announced its next president and CEO.

The organization’s board of directors said Henry Van de Putte III was selected to serve in that role and will begin on Feb. 7.

The organization’s previous president and CEO, Adam Hauser, announced his retirement in 2021 and the search was launched in the fall.

Van de Putte previously served as the CEO and executive director for the American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We are excited to welcome Henry to MOWCTX,” said Norine Yukon, board chair for MOWCTX, in a press release. “We believe his record of successful leadership in non-profit organizations and for-profit industry make him ideally suited to help MOWCTX grow and thrive.”

Van de Putte is a native to the San Antonio area and holds a political science degree from St. Mary’s University.

“I am honored to be given this role and excited to join the highly dedicated team of staff and volunteers,” Van de Putte said. “Together, we will build on the 50 years that MOWCTX has successfully served homebound seniors and people with disabilities—with meals and so much more. It is truly one of the most important missions there is.”