AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Matthew McConaughey is making his rounds in Washington D.C. to talk with lawmakers about gun legislation.

The Uvalde native and Austin resident visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to press lawmakers on gun measures following the Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children in his hometown.

McConaughey penned an op-ed Monday in the Austin American-Statesman calling for responsible gun ownership.

“I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms,” he wrote. “I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children.”

Sources tell NBC News McConaughey had dinner Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and the Senate to discuss gun violence prevention efforts. Participants included Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Senate Majority whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tweeted photos of the meeting. He also wrote “we, like so many others, agree that gun safety reform is needed — I’ll keep working to make that happen.”

He was also spotted with Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley according to Grassley’s Twitter page.