Massive overnight fire guts historic hotel near downtown Dallas Massive overnight fire guts historic hotel in Dallas AERIAL: Massive overnight fire guts historic hotel near downtown Dallas prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN / CNN) — A massive fire in the early hours of Tuesday gutted the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas, according to local media reports.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded at about 1:30 a.m.to the 115-year-old former luxury hotel located at 1312 South Ervay Street, according to NBC DFW.

The five-story building was engulfed in flames and firefighters shifted to a defensive position. No one was hurt in the colossal blaze. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told AP that the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the hotel when the fire broke out.

The bulk of the flames were extinguished more than four hours after the fire was initially reported but firefighters remained on scene to monitor for hotspots. Officials said more than 100 firefighters worked to battle the blaze overnight.

The building was being transformed into apartments with businesses and a pool before the fire gutted the structure.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Few other details were available.