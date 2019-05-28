Massive overnight fire guts historic hotel near downtown Dallas
AUSTIN (KXAN / CNN) — A massive fire in the early hours of Tuesday gutted the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas, according to local media reports.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded at about 1:30 a.m.to the 115-year-old former luxury hotel located at 1312 South Ervay Street, according to NBC DFW.
The five-story building was engulfed in flames and firefighters shifted to a defensive position. No one was hurt in the colossal blaze. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told AP that the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the hotel when the fire broke out.
The bulk of the flames were extinguished more than four hours after the fire was initially reported but firefighters remained on scene to monitor for hotspots. Officials said more than 100 firefighters worked to battle the blaze overnight.
The building was being transformed into apartments with businesses and a pool before the fire gutted the structure.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Few other details were available.
F1 remains confident in US Grand Prix future in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Formula One expects to race the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas for "many years to come," a series official said Tuesday, despite the track's failed effort to secure $25 million in public money it was denied in 2018.
Sean Bratches , F1's managing director of commercial operations, suggested the series remains confident in the financial security of the Texas race.
"We have a great relationship with (the track) and it is a highly regarded and valued part of our season," Bratches said. "We look forward to the Grand Prix in Austin this October and for many years to come. (It) is a circuit that is loved by teams, drivers and fans."Read the Full Article
Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — A leader with the group that's been raising funds to build a southern border wall on its own says they erected less than a mile of wall on private land in New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.
Dustin Stockton, co-founder of the nonprofit WeBuildtheWall Inc., told The Associated Press Monday that they spent about 10 days moving dirt before starting construction Friday. He says the wall segment in Sunland Park is "mostly up" and should be completed by the end of the week.
Stockton, whose group has raised about $22 million , says they don't have a final tally yet on the cost, but he expects it'll be somewhere between $6 million and $10 million. He says the site's steep incline added to the cost.Read the Full Article
Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued
DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) --The Dallas Police Department found a missing 4-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.
The child's father initially reported he was inside a silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred when it was stolen outside a McDonald's around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NBC station in Dallas . Later Sunday night police located the vehicle, but the boy was not inside.
Police later found him with his mother after determining there were inconsistencies with his father's story. It's not known if the father will face charges.Read the Full Article
