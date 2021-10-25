Mask mandates in Waco and La Vega ISD withstand legal hurdle

MCLENANN COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — A McLenann County District Judge has sided with two local school districts that have imposed mask mandates. That is despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that banned mask mandates by school districts.

414th District Court Judge Vicki Menard ruled in favor of motion from the school districts’ attorneys to abate or stop temporarily lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

You can read the full decision below:

In Executive Order GA-36, Abbott prohibited county, city and school district leaders from requiring people wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Back in August, the Texas Supreme Court refused to block injunctions against Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

FOX 44 News reached out to Waco ISD about Monday’s ruling. The district says it is glad for Judge Menard’s decision. When asked if there are any plans to remove the mask mandate, the district spokesperson said they are watching the case trend and will make that decision later.