March for Vanessa Guillen to be held in east Austin on Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, July 12, the “East Side March for Vanessa Guillen” will be held to honor Guillen, the missing Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found last week.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Metz Park and conclude at Chicano Park. It will feature a tribute performance and candlelight vigil for the 20-year-old who went missing April 22.

Last week, investigators found partial remains along the Leon River in Bell County and on Monday, the remains were positively confirmed.

Investigators identified two of the suspects in Guillen’s disappearance as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, and Cecily Aguilar, 22.

Robinson, a fellow soldier, killed himself last week after fleeing Fort Hood, the base said. Investigators said Aguilar is the girlfriend of Robinson. She faces criminal complaint charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to the complaint, Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer at Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson then, reportedly, asked Aguilar for help disposing of the body.

The complaint claims that Aguilar recognized the deceased as Guillen — whom she helped mutilate and dispose of.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Guillen’s family says that Vanessa was sexually assaulted and/or harassed before her disappearance, which an investigator said last week has “no credible reports” of having occurred. An investigation into the claims is ongoing, however, according to State Rep. John Carter, TX-31.

On Sunday, over 100 people gathered in downtown Austin to call for a congressional investigation into the death.

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

“It resonates with us because she’s a Latina. She’s young,” said organizer Noemi Gonzalez. “She represents everything that we think about when we think about the American dream that your parents come over here and you want a better life for yourself and you sign up for the military and you don’t expect to be murdered.”

As part of Sunday’s protest, those who participate are asked to wear white and practice social distancing. Masks and face coverings will be required.