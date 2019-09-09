Marble Falls asking residents to be careful after woman bitten by rabid fox

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Animal Services are asking the community to take precautions with wildlife after a woman was bitten by a rabid fox.

According to Marble Falls Police Department, a resident was bitten by a fox that later tested positive for rabies.

Animal Services is asking the public to be alert around any wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes and bats.

The city warns that you should not feed or attract wildlife to your property and make sure all pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

The Humane Society of the United States says that unless foxes are rabid, they are not dangerous to humans and are naturally afraid of humans. Foxes may approach a human because they have come to associate people with food, if someone had previously been feeding it regularly.

If you or someone you know has come into contact with a wild animal, you’re asked to call MFPD immediately at (830) 693-3611. If bitten, a doctor should also be contacted immediately.