UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Before Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where at least 19 people died, there were 78 instances of gunfire on school grounds in Texas since 2013, according to an organization that tracks them.

Research done by Everytown for Gun Safety, shown in the map below, details where guns were fired on K-12 and university/college campuses since the group started tracking them in 2013.

Larger dots means more people were shot at a location. Out of 925 shootings at schools across the country the group tracked, the most have happened in Texas.

The shootings on school grounds have resulted in 36 deaths and 59 injuries in Texas, the data shows. That includes when 10 people died and 13 were injured in 2018 at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Nationally, 295 people have died and another 621 were injured in school shootings, the data shows.

The group did the same for mass shootings across the country, including those in Texas. The data for these shootings goes back to 2009. The group defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.

In Texas, 30 such incidents have happened since then with 201 people shot and killed with another 153 wounded. Here’s the map.

Of 274 mass shootings in the country the group tracked, the most have happened in both Texas and California, each with 30.