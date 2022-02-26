MAP: Here’s how much weddings cost in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – How much does it cost to have a wedding? While some general rules apply — weddings in larger cities will likely be more costly — it turns out cost varies greatly between states.

Wedding site The Knot recently released its 2021 Real Weddings Study to determine the average cost of a wedding in each U.S. state. The results also indicated that wedding expenses are back on the rise after plummeting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the average wedding now costs around $28,000. It makes sense, seeing as the average guest list has also ballooned to 105 guests, up from 66 at the start of the pandemic.

The most expensive wedding state? New Jersey, where a wedding will cost an average of $47,000. The least expensive weddings, on average, are held in Wyoming, where a ceremony near the Rocky Mountains costs around $15,800.

Take a look at this interactive map to see the average wedding cost in your state.

Wedding budgeting

The Knot also breaks down the average wedding budget — not including honeymoons. The five biggest expenses are:

Venue – 30% of budget

– 30% of budget Catering – 23%

– 23% Band – 13%

– 13% Wedding rings – 7%

– 7% Photography – 7%



The cost of flowers and alcohol/liquor each comprised of 7% of average budgets, too.