GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man and an Austin woman died May 7 after a crash in Guadalupe County, according to Texas Highway Patrol.

They were identified as Christopher Commiato and Crystal Commiato-Martinez. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said.

Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 123 near mile marker 500 just before 8:30 a.m. that day.

After investigating, they determined Christopher, who had been driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue south, veered into the northbound lane before hitting a 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Commiato-Martinez was a passenger along with three others inside the Nissan. Texas Highway Patrol said those three were injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota also got hurt and were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is still open, Texas Highway Patrol said.