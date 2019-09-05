Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock, WSJ reports

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who sold the rifle to the Odessa shooter was from Lubbock, according to the Wall Street Journal.

KXAN sister station EverythingLubbock has learned that federal agents have raided a home in North Lubbock. They are withholding the address until we have further confirmation. It has not been confirmed if this is connected to the Odessa case.

Lubbock Police has said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives called LPD and asked for uniformed officers to be on scene. A spokesman for LPD said even Lubbock Police officers were not told what the raid was for.

A photojournalist on the scene said he saw agents move two cars out of the view of the media. A second photojournalist at the scene saw agents going through a pickup truck and a house. That second photojournalist also said that police had blocked off access to the house from multiple directions in that neighborhood.

According to the WSJ, officials have identified a person of interest they suspect of illegally manufacturing and selling the rifle. Officials have not released the name publicly.

One of the authors of the WSJ piece said on Twitter that ATF are “currently seeking to question [the person of interest] at his home.”

Officials said Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage in Odessa on Saturday August 31, killing 7 and injuring more than 20 others. In addition to the 7, Ator was killed by law enforcement officials following a shootout.

The WSJ reported and EverythingLubbock is looking to independently confirm these reports.