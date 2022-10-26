ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of aggravated robbery by an Ector County Jury. Isaac Jackson, 33, was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to investigate a robbery that left the owner seriously injured. In what was described by prosecutors as a “savage” attack, Jackson was caught on camera dragging the 64-year-old owner through the spa. Police said Jackson hit the woman with his fist and then with a handgun. He then stole cash and ran from the scene.

The punishment range, in this case, was two to 20 years in prison. However, the punishment range was increased to five to life due to Jackson’s extensive criminal history. Jackson was also convicted of felon in possession of a weapon and sentenced to 10 years. That sentence will run concurrently with his 80-year sentence.