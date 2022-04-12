BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of stealing an iPhone and then crashing his car while fleeing.

Hiram Alexis Perez, 24, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, theft and for an accident involving damage to a vehicle, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

The post stated that Perez took an iPhone 12 at the 600 block of U.S. Highway 81 and was fleeing the scene. He then crashed into the back of an F150 at the 100 block of U.S. Highway 281.

Perez then ran but was located blocks away by officers, the post stated. The officer at the scene of the accident found three empty beer cans in the front seat.

Officers said Perez’s breath smelled of alcohol and he admitted to driving the car, police said.

He received medical attention before being transported to the city jail.